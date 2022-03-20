Echo Park -- A $1,000 reward has been issued to find the driver of a Tesla whose vehicle went airborne on Baxter Street last night and then struck two parked cars and trash cans.

The stunt took place shortly after midnight in the 2100 block of Baxter, one of the steepest streets in Los Angeles, just west of Alvarado Street, said the LAPD Central Traffic Division in posts on YouTube and Twitter.

Numerous videos posted on social media show the rented black Tesla going airborne as it zooms over the crest of the hill at Alvarado and then lands with a loud crash before skidding downhill.

"There is currently no description of driver, and the Tesla was abandoned at scene," said the LAPD statement. "A misdemeanor hit-and-run was completed, and detectives will be following up with the renter."

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run vehicle and driver is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail him at 31480@lapd.online.

In January 2020, a video posted by YouTube star David Dobrik involved a pair of motorcycles and Tesla flying over the same spot at Baxter and Alvarado.

Someone decided to jump a Tesla on Baxter St in Echo Park, LA. pic.twitter.com/LS1oMtNEcY — Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) March 20, 2022