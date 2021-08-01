Echo Park -- The LAPD spent more than $2 million to deploy hundreds of officers last March when the city shut down the large homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake, triggering demonstrations and confrontations with protestors.

The cost related to the demonstrations were included in a department report released on Friday that details the LAPD's role in the closure of the park and subsequent protests that attracted as many as 1,000 protestors to the streets of Echo Park.

The LAPD found some fault in the way it handled the situation over three days. But the department also criticized the city for failing to pay for enough park rangers to prevent the encampment from growing so large.

"Currently, Park Rangers are missing nearly half their allotted positions," said the report. "They simply do not have the resources to monitor every park in the city.

The report will be reviewed during Tuesday's meeting of the police commission. Here are some other findings:

• The LAPD said it was "hesitant" to get involved in the operation to remove people from the park, which was spearheaded by the office of Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell. But it became a major player to provide protection as nearly a mile of fencing was installed around the park and to prepare for demonstrations.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

•The LAPD arrested only two people who had been living inside the park who had refused to leave. The remaining arrests took place outside the park and involved demonstrators.

• The department said it needs a better system for tracking the use of projectiles on crowds, and for dealing with the rise in independent journalists and "observers," and may need "a formal policy or specific guidance regarding what actions field supervisors and officers should take when [they] detain someone at the scene of an unlawful assembly."

• As the protests grew, the LAPD deployed as many as 750 personnel to Echo Park.

• The report says the LAPD has initiated 12 personnel complaints for alleged police misconduct connected to the incident.

• In addition to police salaries and overtime, the LAPD and other departments spent an additional $1.3 million to close the park.

City News Service contributed to this report.