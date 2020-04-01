Left without work, Echo Park photographer focuses on scenes of the pandemic

The work of Afonso Salcedo once featured people. Now his photos showcase eerily beautiful images of empty and lonely spaces

  • By Barry Lank
Photo by Afonso Salcedo

Echo Park - These are pictures of empty barbershops, of sparsely traveled streets, of individuals wandering yards apart through a warehouse market, of a sudden pandemic.

These are pictures of America’s second-largest city in quiet isolation.

The pictures are by Afonso Salcedo, a professional photographer who moved to Echo Park from San Francisco almost exactly a year ago.

Equipped with a Sony A7Riii, Salcedo has been documenting scenes of the lockdown in and around his neighborhood, now that social distancing and COVID-19 have halted his regular photography work.

“Since I lost all my income and clients during this pandemic, for my own emotional and creative well-being I knew I had to start capturing this unique moment in history,” he said.

“I’ve been walking around solo with my camera, looking for those singular moments that translate what I’m personally feeling through this pandemic experience: a mix of sadness and hope, of normality and quietude, of isolation and togetherness.”

He posts his pandemic photos on Instagram and losangelesinlockdown.com.

"It’s been an incredible journey so far, and it has allowed me to connect even deeper with this neighborhood that I love so much," said Salcedo. "I’m uploading new images daily, and just want everyone to be safe and well, and hopefully bring some sense of love and hope to our community through this crisis."

Photo by Afonso Salcedo
Photo by Afonso Salcedo
Photo by Afonso Salcedo
Photo by Afonso Salcedo

