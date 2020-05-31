Echo Park -- A group of several people broke into a Verizon Wireless Plus store on Saturday night a few hours after a citywide curfew had been declared in the wake of unrest and looting.

The break-in appeared to take place at 11:30 pm at the store located at 2112 Sunset Blvd. near Alvarado Street, according to an Eastsider reader. She recorded the incident and provided details about what she saw:

Pull Quote "I was across the street when I heard the group attempting to break the windows of the Verizon store. It sounded like they used a metal object to smash the windows, it was really loud! The police came by around 12:00, when nobody was there anymore, then came back around 2:00? with the security guard who presumably hung out until they could fix the window. At least 4 or 5 other people came by to take advantage of Verizon’s late night sale! It was pretty crazy."

It's not clear if the the looters got away with anything.

This morning, a piece of plywood covered a window near the entrance but there was no visible signs of damage inside.