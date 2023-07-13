Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
While the Lotus Festival is free as usual, the lanterns are not. Anybody who wants to put one in the water must buy a ticket — $20 for an afternoon launch, $30 for any time after 6 pm. For that, you get the lantern kit and access to the decorating station.
Beyond that, the festival offers handcrafted artwork, dragon boat races, a children’s area, a food court, and free entertainment on the main stage.
What you won't find much of at the Lotus Festival are lotus plants. The lake's famed lotus bed is once again nearly barren as it has been in recent years.
