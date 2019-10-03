Making art in Elysian Park

The artists behind Poetic Kinetics recently turned an Elysian Park field into their studio as they assembled a section of a huge kinetic art installation composed of 120,000 streamers.

“Visions in Motion," as the artwork is known, will be shipped to Berlin where it will float in the sky as part of ceremonies marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

About 30,000 of the streamers will feature handwritten messages from people in Germany and around the world.

The section of Visions of Motion being worked on this week stretched about 200 feet across the grass at Elysian Park. But the completed artwork that will float in Berlin will be more than twice as long.

"The artwork’s rectangular shape conjures the form of the wall," said the Poetry in Motion website. "But instead of a heavy, impenetrable border, the form takes flight."