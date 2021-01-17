Crime scene at Sunset Boulevard overpass

Police said the victim was thrown off the Sunset Boulevard overpass during a fight.

Echo Park -- A man died this morning after being thrown off an overpass during a fight, police said.

The fight between the two men was reported at about 6:30 am near Glendale Boulevard and Reservoir Street, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. That intersection is right next to the Sunset Boulevard overpass above Glendale Boulevard.

The victim, described as a Latino male, was pronounced dead at the scene after falling on to Glendale Boulevard.  The suspect, described as a Black male, was in custody, said Lopez.

It's not clear what the two men were fighting over but Lopez said the victim was thrown off the bridge during the incident.

Southbound Glendale Boulevard was closed at Reservoir Street for several hours during the investigation.

