Echo Park -- Police are conducting a homicide investigation this morning after a man was found dead on a sidewalk.

The police and fire departments were called to the corner of Park Drive and Ewing Street across from Elysian Park shortly after 6 a.m. and found a man with visible injuries lying on the sidewalk, according to LAPD. Some residents said gun shots were heard in the area.

The man, described a Latino between the ages of 20 and 30, was declared dead at the scene, said William Cooper with LAPD Media Relations. It's not known if the victim was homeless or the incident was gang related, he said.

No further information was available.

Updated at 2:11 pm