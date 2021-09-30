police block Park drive

Police block off Park Drive during their investigation.

Echo Park -- Police are conducting a homicide investigation this morning after a man was found dead on a sidewalk.

The police and fire departments were called to the corner of Park Drive and Ewing Street across from Elysian Park shortly after 6 a.m. and found a man with visible injuries lying on the sidewalk, according to LAPD. Some residents said gun shots were heard in the area.

The man, described a Latino between the ages of 20 and 30, was declared dead at the scene, said William Cooper with LAPD Media Relations. It's not known if the victim was homeless or the incident was gang related, he said.

No further information was available.

Updated at 2:11 pm

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments