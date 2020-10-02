Echo Park - A 30-year-old man was found dead on Thursday morning at Echo Park Lake near Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue, in the area of a homeless encampment, the county coroner and police said. It's the third death at the lake's homeless encampment lake in recent months.

Scott Murphy, a male Caucasian, was pronounced dead at 09:15 am Thursday. He would have turned 31 on Oct. 26.

The coroner confirmed that he was homeless, and LAPD's Rampart's division confirmed that he was found inside the park. This area at the northwest corner of the park has a longtime homeless encampment that has since spread down the west wide of the lake.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

This story was first reported by Los Angeleno.

Murphy is the third person found dead by the Echo Park Lake encampment area since the beginning of summer. It's not known if he lived at the lake or happened to be in the area when he died.

The first, Andrew Kettle, died in his tent on the north side of the lake on June 16, shortly after being examined by paramedics, who left after saying he was suffering from alcohol withdrawal and needed to "sleep it off," KCRW reported.

On August 9, 18-year-old Brianna Moore died from an accidental overdose involving cocaine and fentanyl. Though she was found in a tent by the lake, she was in fact merely visiting from her home in Oceanside.