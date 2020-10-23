Echo Park -- A man was taken to a hospital tonight after reporting to police he was shot in the foot.

The victim, who was in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue, one block from Sunset Boulevard, called police about 7:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded and took the man to a hospital, the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said.

His condition was not available, and information about a suspect was not available.