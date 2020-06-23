Silver Lake -- A man in his 30s was critically injured in a shooting this afternoon on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. near Allesandro Street and the Glendale (2) Freeway, where the freeway becomes Glendale Boulevard, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Lopez said.

No arrests have been made and no motive is known.

The off-ramp from the southbound Glendale (2) Freeway to Glendale Boulevard was closed while officers investigated, according to the California Highway Patrol.