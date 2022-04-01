A man was shot and killed early this morning near a homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.

Officers were called at 4:37 a.m. to Glendale Boulevard and Allesandro Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison said police are considering the man's slaying as a homicide.

Aerial shots by CBS2 showed the murder scene on a sidewalk between Glendale Boulevard and the southbound 2 Freeway exit.

On Tuesday, a man was shot in killed on Logan Street in Echo Park inside a former medical clinic that has been used a cannabis store.