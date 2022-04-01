Glendale and Allesandro map

Google Maps

A man was shot and killed early this morning near a homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.

Officers were called at 4:37 a.m. to Glendale Boulevard and Allesandro Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison said police are considering the man's slaying as a homicide.

Aerial shots by CBS2 showed the murder scene on a sidewalk between Glendale Boulevard and the southbound 2 Freeway exit.

On Tuesday, a man was shot in killed on Logan Street in Echo Park inside a former medical clinic that has been used a cannabis store.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments