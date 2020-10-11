An Echo Park woman named Stephanie provided a video of a man setting a car cover on fire. Here are the details of the incident: "I’m reaching out because I wanted to see if it was possible for you guys to upload a video of some guy setting my boyfriends car on fire. This happened today 10/9/…

Echo Park -- An Echo Park woman named Stephanie H. wants to get the word out about a man who set her boyfriend's car on fire early Friday morning.

A video provided by Stephanie shows the man walk past the 2015 Honda Accord parked on Bellevue Avenue and Bonnie Brae Street and then return to set the car cover on fire. 

Here are details from Stephanie:

Police came about a day later to take report, Stephanie said. 

She said neighbors that someone tried setting a big truck on fire as well. It's not clear who was involved. 

