Echo Park -- An Echo Park woman named Stephanie H. wants to get the word out about a man who set her boyfriend's car on fire early Friday morning.

A video provided by Stephanie shows the man walk past the 2015 Honda Accord parked on Bellevue Avenue and Bonnie Brae Street and then return to set the car cover on fire.

Here are details from Stephanie:

. "This happened today 10/9/2020 at around 3AM the fire goes on for about 15 minutes. We’re scared they might come back and finish what wasn’t done. It happened in Echo Park by Bellevue & Bonnie Brae. There are kids & seniors living in the house next to where the car is parked and it’s just very scary now to even sleep."

Police came about a day later to take report, Stephanie said.

She said neighbors that someone tried setting a big truck on fire as well. It's not clear who was involved.