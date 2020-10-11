Echo Park -- An Echo Park woman named Stephanie H. wants to get the word out about a man who set her boyfriend's car on fire early Friday morning.
A video provided by Stephanie shows the man walk past the 2015 Honda Accord parked on Bellevue Avenue and Bonnie Brae Street and then return to set the car cover on fire.
Here are details from Stephanie:
Police came about a day later to take report, Stephanie said.
She said neighbors that someone tried setting a big truck on fire as well. It's not clear who was involved.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.