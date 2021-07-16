1500 Mohawk Street

Google Maps

Echo Park --  A man was in stable condition after being injured tonight in what police described as a gang-related shooting. 

The shooting took place at about 7:20 pm in the 1500 block of Mohawk Street, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. 

The victim, described as a Latino in his late 20s, survived, but Lopez had no other information available about the shooting or suspects.

Videos posted on Citizen and Twitter showed officers and firefighters surrounding a black SUV that appeared to crash into the side of the street. Another video showed a man being carried on a gurney into an ambulance.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

One Twitter post said it was a drive-by shooting but that could not be confirmed with police. 

Today's shooting comes about two weeks after a woman in her 20s was shot and wounded while sitting in a car in the 1400 block of Mohawk Street on July 3. The gunfire came from a passing vehicle.

Police said they didn't know if that shooting was connected to gangs.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

This report is based on preliminary police information that is subject to change

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments