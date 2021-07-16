Echo Park -- A man was in stable condition after being injured tonight in what police described as a gang-related shooting.

The shooting took place at about 7:20 pm in the 1500 block of Mohawk Street, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

The victim, described as a Latino in his late 20s, survived, but Lopez had no other information available about the shooting or suspects.

Videos posted on Citizen and Twitter showed officers and firefighters surrounding a black SUV that appeared to crash into the side of the street. Another video showed a man being carried on a gurney into an ambulance.

One Twitter post said it was a drive-by shooting but that could not be confirmed with police.

Today's shooting comes about two weeks after a woman in her 20s was shot and wounded while sitting in a car in the 1400 block of Mohawk Street on July 3. The gunfire came from a passing vehicle.

Police said they didn't know if that shooting was connected to gangs.

Shooting in the 1500 N block on Mohawk St in Silverlake just now. pic.twitter.com/9wPkPaobkz — barbaradavidson (@Photospice) July 17, 2021

Drive by shooting near the 1500n Mohawk St in Silverlake just now #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/ypvcP8iyvy — barbaradavidson (@Photospice) July 17, 2021