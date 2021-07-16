Echo Park -- A man was in stable condition after being injured tonight in what police described as a gang-related shooting.
The shooting took place at about 7:20 pm in the 1500 block of Mohawk Street, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.
The victim, described as a Latino in his late 20s, survived, but Lopez had no other information available about the shooting or suspects.
Videos posted on Citizen and Twitter showed officers and firefighters surrounding a black SUV that appeared to crash into the side of the street. Another video showed a man being carried on a gurney into an ambulance.
One Twitter post said it was a drive-by shooting but that could not be confirmed with police.
Today's shooting comes about two weeks after a woman in her 20s was shot and wounded while sitting in a car in the 1400 block of Mohawk Street on July 3. The gunfire came from a passing vehicle.
Police said they didn't know if that shooting was connected to gangs.
Shooting in the 1500 N block on Mohawk St in Silverlake just now. pic.twitter.com/9wPkPaobkz— barbaradavidson (@Photospice) July 17, 2021
Drive by shooting near the 1500n Mohawk St in Silverlake just now #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/ypvcP8iyvy— barbaradavidson (@Photospice) July 17, 2021
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.