Echo Park --  Gang officers responded to a shooting Friday night that left a man wounded, police said.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of Mohawk Street at about 8:40 pm when he was approached by suspects who asked him, "Where are you from?" said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

The suspects then fired at least two rounds, one of which struck the victim in the right foot. The victim then drove himself to the parking lot of a nearby Rite Aid on Alvarado Street, Lopez said. The victim was then transported to a hospital by paramedics. 

The suspects fled the scene southbound on Mohawk in a white pickup truck, Lopez said.

There were reports on social media of a street takeover at Alvarado Street and Sunset Boulevard at about the same time.  But Lopez said he could not confirm whether that takeover took place. 

There were two other shootings on Mohawk Street this summer.

This report is based on preliminary police information that is subject to change

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

