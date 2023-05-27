Maria Esther Valdivia

Echo Park -- A co-founder of a landmark taqueria in Silver Lake died from head injuries Wednesday, two days after being struck by a car at a crosswalk.

Maria Esther Valdivia was crossing the street Monday afternoon at the Echo Park intersection of Scott Street and Glendale Boulevard when a car knocked her down, causing severe head trauma, according to her daughter Irma Gonzalez.

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

