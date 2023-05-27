Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park -- A co-founder of a landmark taqueria in Silver Lake died from head injuries Wednesday, two days after being struck by a car at a crosswalk.
Maria Esther Valdivia was crossing the street Monday afternoon at the Echo Park intersection of Scott Street and Glendale Boulevard when a car knocked her down, causing severe head trauma, according to her daughter Irma Gonzalez.
She underwent brain surgery but eventually succumbed to the injuries. She was 74.
Valdivia started Tacos Delta on Sunset Boulevard more than 42 years ago along with her husband, Sergio, and his mother, Elisa, according to the restaurant's Instagram.
The resident of Echo Park for nearly fifty years had dropped off her dog at a pet groomer as her family prepared for a vacation to Valdivia’s hometown in Mexico.
Concerned when she failed to pick up her grandchildren from school, her family eventually found her at the hospital listed as a Jane Doe. Valdivia had not been carrying ID due to safety concerns and had been advised by her family to carry only cash and a phone.
The driver was described as a younger woman in a black, older-model Mercedes, Gonzalez said. There is no indication it was a hit-and-run. As of Friday, police had not yet released a report, according to Gonzalez.
“She helped everybody,” Gonzalez said about her mother. Valdivia would buy gifts for people she didn’t even know. When she picked up nieces and nephews from school, she’d also get snacks for the other kids nearby, Gonzalez said.
Since the family announced the death on social media, people have been stopping by Tacos Delta to pay their respects, Gonzalez said.
“It has brought a lot of comfort,” she said. “We’re happy to hear all the nice things they say about my mom, people coming by and saying how nice she was.”
A memorial will be announced on the taqueria’s Instagram.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
