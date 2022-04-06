Echo Park - What if the next mayor of Los Angeles was just 20 years old?

“Win or lose, I knew we could make an impact,” said Alex Gruenenfelder, recalling his decision to enter the mayor's race as a progressive candidate. Gruenenfelder turned 20 last January.

This Echo Park Neighborhood Councilmember doesn't say this will be an easy road, though.

Political Heavyweights

The race for mayor is drawing a slate of heavyweights: U.S. Representative Karen Bass; real estate mogul Rick Caruso; District 14 Councilmember Kevin de León and City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Gruenenfelder said he was dismayed by the candidates’ response to homelessness. “I saw a complete lack of compassionate yet effective solutions being offered in the mayoral race,” he said.

So who is this man - two-decades old - challenging them all?

An Activist Family

“My maternal grandparents were both hippies,” said Gruenenfelder, whose progressivism seems nearly genetic, “and my aging grandmother Nana was even arrested at a protest against the invasion of Iraq.”

Gruenenfelder's parents, Kim and Brian, have been politically active as well, hosting fundraisers for both of Barack Obama’s presidential runs. Kim Gruenenfelder, who began publishing as a novelist after giving birth to Alex, ran for Congress in 2018, conceding a few months before the June primary.

As for the young candidate, he was diagnosed at an early age as autistic.

“I was a very energetic, talkative child," Gruenenfelder said. "As a child obsessed with dinosaurs, my primary goal in life was to become a paleontologist.”

Political Theater

But then he acted in an independent horror film during middle school, and he became a theater kid instead. He ultimately graduated from UC San Diego with a bachelor's degree in theater, at the age of 19. Now, he takes jobs in the entertainment industry, including as a professional stilt walker.

But as his work in theater grew, so did his focus on politics. At 15, volunteered Ron Birnbaum's State Assembly campaign. At 17, he was chief strategist for Robert J. Sexton's State Assembly run. At age 19, he was appointed to the Echo Park Neighborhood Council.

Currently, he represents District 1 - acting as co-chair of the Planning and Land Use Committee and serving in an ad-hoc committee supporting alternatives to policing.

He added that he’s also working with neighbors and community leaders to help make Baxter Street safer after a Tesla went airborne over Baxter and Alvarado streets, crashing into two parked vehicles and some trash cans.

Counting on Undecided Voters

The climb from the neighborhood council to City Hall is a challenging one, Gruenenfelder said. But at least it's still early in the race.

“Our path to victory comes from the fact that most voters in Los Angeles are still undecided, and won't make their decision for a number of weeks,” Gruenenfelder said. “We need to fight as a grassroots campaign to spread the word, via press, social media, and word of mouth. I do not believe that Angelenos support more criminalization, more LAPD funding, and more corporate welfare. And if they don't, they will find their home in our campaign.”

