Echo Park - A small, new Target store with a Starbucks is coming to Temple Street.

A spokesperson for Target said the new store located at the base of a new apartment building on Temple between Bonnie Brae Street and Westlake Avenue will be approximately 24,000 square feet. In comparison, the Target that opened last fall in East Hollywood is more than six times as large at about 150,000-square-feet.

The new Target is part of the discount chain's smaller format stores designed for urban spaces, convenience and quick shopping trips. A small-format Target opened in Glassell Park in 2017.

A notice with the Department of Building and Safety says the ground-floor retail space will also include a Starbucks kiosk.

“We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community,” said Jill Lewis, a spokesperson for Target.

This store will be at the base of the Alexan Bahay, a five-floor, 200-unit apartment building that was constructed on the site of the Derby Dolls roller skating rink. It is one of several large apartment complexes that have been built or are planned for the Temple Street corridor.