Echo Park - A 76-year-old man who went missing Tuesday has been found, authorities said this afternoon.
The announcement was made within hours of a police request for help in finding Rodolfo Foster Correa, who hadn't been seen since Tuesday in the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue, near Echo Park Avenue.
The California Highway Patrol, which had issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the LAPD, reported this afternoon that Correa had been found, but released no details.
