Echo Park -- A developer wants to construct a 69-unit multifamily complex on an empty lot near the Echo Park Deep Pool, according to a filing with the Planning Department.
The online filing by a company called 1350 Court Partner LLC contains few details about the development, which will be constructed over a basement parking garage at Court and Douglas streets.
However, the filing does reveal the developer will be seeking city officials to sign off on a project that is larger and more dense than would normally be allowed by taking advantage of incentives to include affordable units near major transit lines.
The zoning for the area south of Temple Street and west of Vista Hermosa Park allows for much more intense development than other sections of Echo Park. In fact, across the street from the 1350 Court site is Courtland City Lights, one of several large, multi-storied apartment buildings constructed during the 1980s and 1990s for low-income tenants.
The current wave of development, however, features market-rate housing that includes some units reserved for low-income residents. These projects will bring hundreds of apartments into a relatively small and already densely populated area.
1350 Court Partner LLC is associated with Urban Streams, which is building a 60-unit apartment building on Alvarado Street in Historic Filipinotown, says the Real Deal.
South Echo Park Development
Some of the projects planned or currently underway near the 1350 Court Partner site include:
1) A 7-story building with 47 units at Court and Douglas streets -- right next door to the 1350 Court Partner project.
2) Aragon Properties is planning to construct a pair of six-story buildings with a total of 120 apartments at Court and Toluca streets -- on the same block as the 1350 Court Partner project.
3) A 7-story apartment building with 102 units to be constructed on the site of the former Bob Baker Marionette Theatre at 1st and Toluca streets.
4) Silver Lake-based 4Site Real Estate is building a 6-story, 54-unit apartment project at 1246 W. Court St., once the home to the Spiraling Orchard, an outdoor education and community space.
6) Lion Real Estate Group completed the 121-units EastView apartments in 2018 across from Vista Hermosa Park.
