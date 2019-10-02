Echo Park -- A developer wants to construct a 69-unit multifamily complex on an empty lot near the Echo Park Deep Pool, according to a filing with the Planning Department.

The online filing by a company called 1350 Court Partner LLC contains few details about the development, which will be constructed over a basement parking garage at Court and Douglas streets.

However, the filing does reveal the developer will be seeking city officials to sign off on a project that is larger and more dense than would normally be allowed by taking advantage of incentives to include affordable units near major transit lines.

The zoning for the area south of Temple Street and west of Vista Hermosa Park allows for much more intense development than other sections of Echo Park. In fact, across the street from the 1350 Court site is Courtland City Lights, one of several large, multi-storied apartment buildings constructed during the 1980s and 1990s for low-income tenants.

The current wave of development, however, features market-rate housing that includes some units reserved for low-income residents. These projects will bring hundreds of apartments into a relatively small and already densely populated area.

1350 Court Partner LLC is associated with Urban Streams, which is building a 60-unit apartment building on Alvarado Street in Historic Filipinotown, says the Real Deal.