Echo Park -- A power outage has knocked out service to more than 3,500 LADWP customers this evening.
Service was shut down at about 6:30 pm across a wide swath of the neighborhood, from the east side of Echo Park Lake to Park Drive next to Elysian Park. Traffic signals were also out in parts of the neighborhood.
A vehicle crash on Laguna Avenue took place at about the same time the outage began, said one Eastsider reader. But it's not known if that caused the blackout.
Service is expected to be fully restored by 10:30 pm, according to the LADWP's outage page.
Update: Power was flowing again in parts of the neighborhood by 8:30 pm.
