ECHO PARK -- More housing development is coming to Alvarado Street, with two separate projects preparing to bring 72 units of housing on a single block north of the 101 Freeway.

The smaller of the two developments is a 12-unit apartment building that would rise on the site of a one-story house that was demolished at 616 N.Alvarado St., according to city records. The new six-story building will include six live-work residences, six apartments, two retail units and automated parking, according to pending building permits.

Evan Silver with S2 Real Estate Investment has filed an application with the Planning Department to build a project is taller and more dense than would normally be allowed in return for including one apartment for extremely low-income residents. The firm would also take advantage of development incentives on major transportation corridors.

Meanwhile, next door, another developer is in the early stages of preparing to build a 4-story, 60-unit mixed-use building on a series of lots that extend south to the southbound 101 offramp, according to a filing with the Planning Department.

The online Planning Department summary doesn't have more details but permits have been issued to demolish the existing structures, including what appears to be an old gas or service station, on the site.

The property sold last for about $2.52 million.