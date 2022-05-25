Since then, more online videos have surfaced showing everything from motorcycles to vans going airborne -- or attempting to -- over the crest of Baxter at Alvarado Street.
In the meantime, no one has been arrested in the Flying Tesla stunt, which ended with a hit-and-run collision. And there probably won’t be any, according to the man whose car was wrecked by the Tesla.
“We didn’t know who the driver of the car was,” said Jordan Hook on YouTube. “The police said he probably wouldn’t get caught - they weren’t going to pursue it - because it was only a misdemeanor.”
No Drivers Arrested
The LAPD had no response to Hook’s remark. Detective Meghan Aguilar said that no additional information is available about the case, and no arrests have been made.
However, Council District 13 has requested that the City's Department of Transportation examine additional safety improvements at Baxter.
Four years ago, Baxter was turned into a one-way street at Alvarado to deter Waze and other traffic-app users from jamming the narrow road. That worked. But it’s not clear what can be done to stop a flying Tesla.
"Ultimately, we cannot legislate the foolish desire to act in a way that places greater value on social media engagement rather than people's safety," Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said in a statement.
"Well, they do it for the YouTube, do it for the ‘gram, they do it for all their TikTok fans," Hook sings of the copycat stunt drivers. "They're trying to viral for the world to see, but a virus is what they are to me."
How would you steer stunt drivers away from Baxter Street?
Feel free to add your ideas in the comments section.
You voted:
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
