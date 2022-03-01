More concrete walls are planned for both sides of Sunset Boulevard to hold back the crumbling cliffs on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.

The slopes have been crumbling for decades. During the December rains, the latest major slide took place when a large tree, rock and dirt tumbled across Sunset near Waterloo Street, right next to a 200-foot-long retaining wall completed three years ago.

The plan now is to extend and build more retaining walls -- on both sides of Sunset in phases:

• On the north side of Sunset, the existing wall will be extended east to Waterloo Street, which includes the spot that fell last fall. Construction is planned for the first 10 months of next year at an estimated cost of $1.2 million, according to a Bureau of Engineering report.

• The same kind of reinforcement is planned on the south side of Sunset. Bolts will be drilled into the crumbling slope and sprayed concrete known as “shotcrete.” The 300-foot-long wall should look about the same as the north side of the street, according to Mary Nemick, with the city’s Bureau of Engineering. Wall construction, estimated at $2 million, is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023.

• A similar wall is also on the drawing boards further west on Sunset between Occidental Boulevard and Benton Way. That project is tentatively budgeted at $2 million.

These sandstone slopes are too steep to hold up well, according to a city engineer in 2010.

“Thus, excavations, such as those along Sunset Boulevard, can become more susceptible to failure over time,” Nemick said.

The hills were cut in the 1880s in order to build a road that became Sunset Boulevard. Since then, the cliffs and slopes have been susceptible to crumbling and collapse, especially after rainstorms.

The exact cost and construction timelines are still being finalized since the walls are still in the design or pre-design stages, Nemick said.