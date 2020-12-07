Echo Park - A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed today in a collision with a hit-and-run driver along Glendale Boulevard.
The motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was riding a 2003 Yamaha 600R just south of Reservoir Street near Echo Park Lake, when a driver in a passenger van made an illegal U-turn into the motorcyclist's path about 6:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The van driver briefly stopped then fled southbound without rendering aid, police said.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the motorcyclist to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.
The suspect vehicle is described as a red or maroon customized late 1990s to early 2000s Chevrolet Astro, according to the LAPD.
A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who provides information leading to a hit-and-run suspect's identification and conviction.
Anyone with information about the driver was urged to call Officer McGowan at 213-486-0761, LAPD Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713 or the LAPD Central Traffic Division watch commander at 213-833-3746.
Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
I'd like to know if any of the other drivers stopped to assist.
