Echo Park -- A new high-end restaurant and a gourmet pizza-by-the-ounce place connected to L.A. dining legend Nancy Silverton are headed for Sunset Boulevard.
Adamae, which Eater L.A. says is serving up "casual California staples," is scheduled to officially open on Friday after a soft opening earlier in the week. It's part of the troika of restaurants and bars that will be operating out the former Lost Knight pub (formerly Barragan's Mexican restaurant).
The kitchen of Adamae, which is reportedly named after Ada Mae Sharpless, who created the "Lady of the Lake statue at Echo Park Lake, is headed by Portland chef Matt Cheek, whose menu includes a mix of salads, a charcuterie & cheese platter, grilled octopus and lamb shank.
Meanwhile, three blocks east on Sunset, Triple Beam Pizza of Highland Park is opening an outpost in the former Two Boots pizza location, says Eater L.A.
Triple Beam, whose owners include chefs Nancy Silverton and Matt Molina, serves Roman-style pizza by the slice. In this case, the pizza is cut with scissors and then sold by the ounce.
The new pizzeria could open as soon as next month, said Eater.
Adamae is at 1534 W. Sunset Blvd. Triple Beam will be at 1818 W. Sunset Blvd.
