ECHO PARK — The sprawling four-day Echo Park Rising music and arts festival promises to bring throngs of young music fans to the neighborhood this week, with more than 600 bands, artists and performers in the lineup.
Most of the acts are relatively unknown and some will only play 20-minute sets. But free admission allows visitors to come and go as they please, allowing them to sample a wide range of music performed on large outdoor stages and in stores, bars and cafes -- 60 venues in all.
Many neighborhood merchants will also be offering discounts and deals during the festival, which is organized by the Echo Park Chamber of Commerce.
New this year will be a series of family-friendly events on Saturday at Echo Park Lake. Expect outdoor performances by Bob Baker Marionette Theater, shows by youth-fronted bands and an evening outdoor screening of A Hard Day’s Night.
