Echo Park - A nearly half-century-old organization for Native Americans has moved into the neighborhood.

“Coming into the Echo Park area is exciting,” said Joseph Quintana, Vice President of Development for the United American Indian Involvement, Inc. "It is our first major move in over 20 years.”

Until a few months ago, UAII had been located on Sixth Street near Good Samaritan Hospital since 2002. Before then, the agency had offices in the Skid Row area, where it was established in 1974.

“Years ago, there had been a large population of Native peoples in Downtown L.A. because it was low-income housing,” Quintana said. Now, many Native Americans are dispersed throughout the county.

The organization's new 30,000-square-foot building at 1453 W. Temple St., near the Echo Park Branch Library, will allow it to consolidate offices and is still close to the old 6th Street location, where some offices and staff will remain for awhile.

Also, they needed to stay near the buses since 90% of its members fall below the federal poverty line and are reliant on public transportation.

Quintana said that all the organization's primary health services will eventually be in the new Echo Park offices

Health is at the top of UAII’s list of services - followed by substance abuse, mental health, youth, senior, and workforce training services.