Echo Park -- A temporary fence around Echo Park Lake has been up for nearly a year, and it’s not clear when or whether it will ever come down.

In late March of last year, the chain-link fence was installed after a large homeless encampment was removed and the park shut down for two months for repairs and renovation.

Repairs were made, and the park reopened. But the fence has remained.

Divided by the Fence

“When it comes to the fence - or a fence - there’s a split,” said Dan Halden, spokesman for Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. “There’s lots of different opinions on that matter, depending on who you talk to. So we’ve been collecting that and digesting that.”

In an informal poll conducted by The Eastsider last May, a clear majority didn't want a fence. In July, the Echo Park Neighborhood Council asked O'Farrell to take down the barrier.

Nick Marcone, the neighborhood council's secretary, says the council has not changed its position.

“We hope to see some action taken soon as it's been nearly an entire year of the same messaging from CD13,” Marcone said.

Speaking for himself, Marcone said that "it's been extremely frustrating to see a makeshift, chain link fence around the lake for nearly a year without action either way - to take it down or construct something more suitable for our beautiful park.”

In contrast to Echo Park Lake, a fence erected in October at MacArthur Park, where another homeless encampment was removed, was taken down last month after repairs were made.

A political issue

One person in favor of keeping the Echo Park fence is Steve Johnson, one of the candidates running against O’Farrell in the upcoming June election.

“Drug use and prostitution had made the park unusable for residents, families and the elderly,” Johnson said, referring to the period before the encampment was cleared and the fence went up. “Under no circumstances can this fence be taken down and turn this park back over to the gangs and drug dealers who occupied it.”

But other candidates for the District 13 seat want the fence removed:

“This fence is a symbol for the single largest and most public failure of Homelessness Policy in recent memory,” said Hugo Martinez.

Albert Corado, another candidate, also cited the fence's history. “For me, the fence signifies the city's priorities and how they choose to address important issues like homelessness,” Corado said.

Kate Pynoos also said the fence was a symbol of the city's policy failures, and noted that it could impede paramedics who might need emergency access.

Beyond The Fence

Martinez favors stopping the prohibition on street vending, while Corado wants to remove the closed circuit cameras. Pynoos also supported the street vendors, and also called for changing the rangers’ patrols from trucks to on foot.

Halden said the next step is to send the Department of Parks and Recreation an assessment about the fence and other possible alterations.