Echo Park -- How do you give yourself a haircut? It's one of the unforeseen challenges of this pandemic.
With barbers and salons shut down, Brian Girgus from The New California Barbershop on Sunset Boulevard offers a DIY YouTube demonstration.
You can trim the sides and even the back of your own head with just a comb and scissors, he said. But finer, detailed work requires adjustable electric clippers - the kind you'll probably have only if you're a barber.
Note: The beginning of the video has some language that's Not Safe For Work. Then again ... who's at work?
10 thumbs up for Barber Brian! Loved this, including the humor and music, and I'm not a 40 year old man! Now, Eastsider, how about a gel mani tutorial???
