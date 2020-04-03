Echo Park -- How do you give yourself a haircut? It's one of the unforeseen challenges of this pandemic.

With barbers and salons shut down, Brian Girgus from The New California Barbershop on Sunset Boulevard offers a DIY YouTube demonstration.

You can trim the sides and even the back of your own head with just a comb and scissors, he said. But finer, detailed work requires adjustable electric clippers - the kind you'll probably have only if you're a barber.

Note: The beginning of the video has some language that's Not Safe For Work. Then again ... who's at work?