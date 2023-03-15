But new City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez now says he plans to take it down. His office is also having volunteers canvas the neighborhoods around the park to solicit feedback, according to Nick Barnes-Batista, a spokesman for the Council District 13 office.
Meanwhile, De Angelis and others are circulating a petition not only to keep the fence, but to upgrade it to wrought iron.
One supporter, Michael Bansuelo, a retired Navy man who also lives in Angelis’s building, said he’s been seeing more tents going up in the neighborhood in recent weeks, and remembers the large encampment.
“It was becoming dangerous,” he said. “A lot of drug deals were going on. They were destroying the park by defecating. You just couldn’t walk through there without smelling the bad smells.”
De Angelis said she is also concerned about a possible rise in crime if the fence comes down: the kind of problems that predated the encampments - gangs, prostitution, drug dealing, etc. - as well as the vandalism that would regularly strike her building while the encampment was up.
“The fence is working,” she said. “In the two years the fence has been up, crime has decreased. No one has died. We all feel safer. There is a calmness here.”
The Echo Park Neighborhood Council, however, still wants the barrier removed.
“Our position has been that this park was designed as an open space, has remained that way for one hundred years, and should remain that way,” said a statement from the council.
Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez has also released a statement, saying his office has been gearing up to ensure that people will be able to get housing and services before an encampment can grow again in the park.
Soto-Martinez has outreach meetings scheduled for the coming weeks. Bansuelo said he and others from his building will be attending.
Here is a schedule of outreach meetings with Council District 13 for the Echo Park Lake fence:
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
No mater what, that chainlink eyesore must be taken down. Whether to put a better more permanent fence or no fence needs to be determined. It would be nice to have no fence, so maybe we could try for a while? If that does not work, install a rod iron fence at that point?
