Alvarado dedicated bus lanes

New dedicated bus lane markings on Alvarado Street and Beverly Boulevard.

Historic Filipinotown - A dedicated rush-hour bus lane that opened today on Alvarado Street between Westlake and Historic Filipinotown is expected to speed up service by as much as 15%.

Mayor and L.A. Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti, who called the stretch of Alvarado "one of our city's busiest transit corridors," said the lane will also make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians by reducing speeding and unsafe lane changes.

Once completed, the Alvarado bus lanes will cover a 1.7-mile stretch from Seventh Street in Westlake to Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. The north end of the bus lane currently terminates at the 101 Freeway.

Creating the dedicated bus lane basically meant restriping Alvarado, where the lanes closes to the curbs are already no parking zones during morning and evening rush hours, and installing signage.

Here's how the Alvarado dedicated bus lane will work

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., the southbound curb lane will just be for buses. Parking restrictions along that section will also last an hour longer than they currently do, ending at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

 As for the northbound side, the curb lane will be given over to buses from 3 pm to 7 pm on weekdays, and parking restrictions along there will start an hour earlier - at 3 p.m., instead of 4 p.m.

 The Metro Line 200, the Metro Line 603 and the LADOT Pico Union/Echo Park DASH, all of which run along that route.

 Buses will be scheduled to run every seven to eight minutes during peak commute hours in peak directions.

The next phase of work will continue from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard. It’s unknown when that phase of the bus lane will open, said a Metro spokesman.

Dedicated bus route

The approximate route of the Alvarado dedicated bus lanes.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments