Historic Filipinotown - A dedicated rush-hour bus lane that opened today on Alvarado Street between Westlake and Historic Filipinotown is expected to speed up service by as much as 15%.

Mayor and L.A. Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti, who called the stretch of Alvarado "one of our city's busiest transit corridors," said the lane will also make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians by reducing speeding and unsafe lane changes.

Once completed, the Alvarado bus lanes will cover a 1.7-mile stretch from Seventh Street in Westlake to Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. The north end of the bus lane currently terminates at the 101 Freeway.

Creating the dedicated bus lane basically meant restriping Alvarado, where the lanes closes to the curbs are already no parking zones during morning and evening rush hours, and installing signage.

Here's how the Alvarado dedicated bus lane will work

• Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., the southbound curb lane will just be for buses. Parking restrictions along that section will also last an hour longer than they currently do, ending at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

• As for the northbound side, the curb lane will be given over to buses from 3 pm to 7 pm on weekdays, and parking restrictions along there will start an hour earlier - at 3 p.m., instead of 4 p.m.

• The Metro Line 200, the Metro Line 603 and the LADOT Pico Union/Echo Park DASH, all of which run along that route.

• Buses will be scheduled to run every seven to eight minutes during peak commute hours in peak directions.

The next phase of work will continue from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard. It’s unknown when that phase of the bus lane will open, said a Metro spokesman.