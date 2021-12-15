Echo Park - Chicken Corner is once again getting a coffee house - the third cafe in a row since at least 2004.

Canyon Coffee is moving in at Echo Park Avenue and Delta Street, formerly home to Counterpart Vegan and Chango coffee house. And before that, to a mural of chickens that gave the corner its nickname.

Canyon Coffee has been operating for awhile selling coffee beans and grounds. It started by roasting its beans in Oxnard, and shipping out online and wholesale orders from the owners' apartment. They've also appeared in pop-ups around town, including at the Echo Park Craft Fair.

Now comes their own brick-and-mortar storefront.

“I know and respect the history of coffee on that corner spot!” said Canyon Coffee’s co-owner Casey Wojtalewicz. “We've been a part of the neighborhood for a while, and it's out of a love for the community and a want to create something in the space that is from and of the neighborhood that we decided to really go for the lease.”

He and the other owners are hoping to open in a few months. Renovation plans have been submitted to the City. The owners hope to have approvals by the New Year.

“The rent is not cheap, and we know we need to have a really solid business to keep the shop going, but we believe in this community and feel surrounded by friends,” Wojtalewicz said. “We're not doing anything substantial, just some aesthetics changes and installing a tap system."

In addition to coffee, the cafe plans to carry a light food menu — “enough of a meal to call it breakfast, not just a snack,” Wojtalewicz said.

The southwest corner of Echo Park Avenue and Delta Street is known as Chicken Corner. It used to have a mural of assorted chickens, painted in the late 1990s when chickens and goats lived in the open lot on the other side of Delta Street, according to LA Observed.

Part of the mural was removed when Chango opened in 2004.