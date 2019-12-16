Echo Park -- It took longer than expected, but Clark Street Bread opened its bakery cafe over the weekend in a new storefront on Glendale Boulevard south of Temple Street.

Clark Street Bread & Pastry with a large dining patio and indoor seating opened a few months after the well-regarded artisanal bread maker fired up its wholesale bakery ovens in Echo Park Village, a retail center that is shaping up to become the dining and drinking hub of the south end of Echo Park.

The 3,000-square-foot space at Echo Park Village provides enough room for bread-making equipment as well as a retail area with seating and an espresso machine, according to Eater.

Clark Street Bread also operates a stand at the Grand Central Market Downtown and a small cafe in Victor Heights, but otherwise sells most of its goods wholesale through other retailers and restaurants.

Over the weekend, the first wave of customers at the new Echo Park cafe could buy crusty baguettes and loaves, flaky croissants, cookies as well as omelettes, quiches and other cooked items.

It’s a big move for owner Zack Hall, a former guitarist who started the bakery in the kitchen of his West Hollywood apartment.

"I like to make music, I like to make food," said Hall in an interview with Life & Thyme. "I like to make something that you can see and you work with your hands. It’s like a craft.”

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

In addition to Clark Street Bread & Pastry, Echo Park Village is also home to Gra, a sourdough pizzeria and lounge that opened earlier this fall, and has reportedly signed up The Ten Bells, a New York-based tapas and wine bar, and Plancha Tacos.

Clark Street Bread is open daily at 311 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park.