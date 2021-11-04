Echo Park -- A pedestrian standing on a sidewalk was killed early this morning after being struck by a car near Temple Street and Edgeware Road. The impact of the crash threw the male victim onto the side of the adjacent 101 Freeway, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

LAPD officers were called to the scene near a bus stop on Temple Street at 4:07 a.m., according to the LAPD.

The driver of a Toyota Scion traveling westbound on Temple ran off the road and struck the victim, said Sgt. Juan Acosta with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

The driver was transported to a hospital, he said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The CHP closed traffic lanes on the southbound 101 during the investigation.

Updated: A previous version of this story based on preliminary police information said the victim had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The story has now been updated with the latest information from LAPD.