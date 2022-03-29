Echo Park -- One man was shot dead inside a business this morning, police said.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Logan Street at 11:20 am and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, said LAPD spokesman Drake Madison.
The victim, described as a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.
Madison said the killing was not gang-related but had no other details immediately available, including the business name or a description of suspects.
One reader said police were still present on Logan immediately south of Sunset Boulevard this afternoon.
Update @ 7:30 pm: Police continued to blocked off Logan Street and were seen entering a former medical clinic at 1160 Logan. Readers point out that the building has recently served as a cannabis store.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It shows up on google maps and yelp as Starbuds, and cribs the Starbucks logo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.