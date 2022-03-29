Echo Park -- One man was shot dead inside a business this morning, police said.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Logan Street at 11:20 am and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, said LAPD spokesman Drake Madison.

The victim, described as a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

Madison said the killing was not gang-related but had no other details immediately available, including the business name or a description of suspects.

One reader said police were still present on Logan immediately south of Sunset Boulevard this afternoon.

Update @ 7:30 pm: Police continued to blocked off Logan Street and were seen entering a former medical clinic at 1160 Logan. Readers point out that the building has recently served as a cannabis store.