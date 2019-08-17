Logan Street basketball courts and playground being painted
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Echo Park -- Workers were rushing on Friday afternoon to finish painting the upgraded playground at Logan Street Elementary -- now officially known as Logan Academy of Global Ecology -- before the kids return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 20 for the start of the new school year.

For those who want to plan ahead, the school year ends on June 12, 2020.

Logan Street School Playground being painted
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
