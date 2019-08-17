Echo Park -- Workers were rushing on Friday afternoon to finish painting the upgraded playground at Logan Street Elementary -- now officially known as Logan Academy of Global Ecology -- before the kids return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 20 for the start of the new school year.
For those who want to plan ahead, the school year ends on June 12, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.