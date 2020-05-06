Echo Park - One-way signs have been installed along the walkways circling Echo Park Lake, part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, said Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.
The new signs are similar to those that have already been been in place around the Silver Lake Reservoir. O’Farrell indicated these social distancing measures are being implemented because the paths could otherwise become closed to the public as a health risk.
How well will these signs work at Echo Park Lake? If the reservoir is any example, it’s bound to have some effect, albeit imperfectly. O’Farrell said the results at the reservoir have been largely positive.
"So far, so good. People seem to be following that - for the most part," O’Farrell said during a Q&A with The Eastsider on Monday. "We still get some complaints."
An Eastsider reader reported seeing runners along the reservoir who are not wearing protective masks, keeping social distance, or following the one way path direction.
O’Farrell noted that, if there are enough compliance failures like this, the trail could be shut down, just like the hiking trails at Elysian Park and Griffith Park.
Enforcing the one-way direction, however, comes down mainly to peer pressure, O’Farrell said in the context of discussing Silver Lake.
"It’s up to all of us to give friendly reminders to folks that we observe may not be following or may not see the signs," he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is completely ridiculous considering how many homeless people are camped out around the lake who are not social distancing nor wearing masks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.