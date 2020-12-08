Echo Park - Resident-permit parking zones are being requested for the south end of the neighborhood where several large new residential projects have been constructed in recent years and more are on the way.
City Councilman Gil Cedillo of District 1 has submitted a motion for the parking restrictions - in an area bounded approximately by W. Temple Street, N. Boylston Street, Beverly Boulevard and Glendale Boulevard.
There would be No Parking between 6 P.M. to 8 A.M. and a 2-Hour Parking limit between 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for those without a permit. Residents will have to purchase annual permits if they want to avoid getting a ticket during the restricted hours.
“Residents located on the blocks indicated below are faced with a lack of on street parking throughout the day,” Cedillo stated in that proposal.
In and near this area are three schools, two parks, at least two churches and the Echo Park Indoor Pool.
Oh, wow! So the city council can approve parking restrictions? This is news to me as we had a group of neighbors meet with Mitch O'Farrell's Council 13 and were told that we had to petition to get this done. Our situation included a new popular mini mall opening up with customers taking our already difficult spaces where people have been parking and living in their cars. We petitioned all around by dividing the blocks within our group, meeting all the requirements through numerous meetings and designations, and finally the laborious feat of collecting signatures, only to find we were using the older version of the form and were asked to collect signatures again. This already was too difficult with all the fenced properties. Now to learn they could have just passed it themselves? Did they really need a new form when we still had all the info on ours and they could have passes it anyway?? Council 13 does not get things done! Council District 1 just proved that point even further.
