Echo Park - Resident-permit parking zones are being requested for the south end of the neighborhood where several large new residential projects have been constructed in recent years and more are on the way.

City Councilman Gil Cedillo of District 1 has submitted a motion for the parking restrictions - in an area bounded approximately by W. Temple Street, N. Boylston Street, Beverly Boulevard and Glendale Boulevard.

There would be No Parking between 6 P.M. to 8 A.M. and a 2-Hour Parking limit between 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for those without a permit. Residents will have to purchase annual permits if they want to avoid getting a ticket during the restricted hours.

“Residents located on the blocks indicated below are faced with a lack of on street parking throughout the day,” Cedillo stated in that proposal.

In and near this area are three schools, two parks, at least two churches and the Echo Park Indoor Pool.