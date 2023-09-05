Front of PETA offices on Sunset Boulevard

PETA's offices on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park.

Echo Park -- PETA wants to rename a section of Sunset Boulevard where its West Coast headquarters are located in honor of the late TV game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker, the organization announced today.

The  People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said it "has begun talks" with Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez  to rename the stretch Bob Barker Boulevard.

Bob Barker to dedicate future PETA offices in Echo Park *

Bob Barker at a 2012 ceremony in front of the PETA building in Echo Park that was named in his honor.

