Bob Barker at a 2012 ceremony in front of the PETA building in Echo Park that was named in his honor.
Echo Park -- PETA wants to rename a section of Sunset Boulevard where its West Coast headquarters are located in honor of the late TV game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker, the organization announced today.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said it "has begun talks" with Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez to rename the stretch Bob Barker Boulevard.
“An honorary ‘Bob Barker Boulevard’ would be a fitting tribute for the television icon, who never hesitated to help when animals were in trouble and who was the man responsible for PETA’s opening of its West Coast headquarters in the entertainment capital of the country,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.
PETA did not say how long of a section of Sunset it wanted to be renamed in honor of Barker. The organization's offices in the 2100 block of Sunset near Alvarado Street occupy a former auto showroom constructed in the 1920s.
The structure was renovated after PETA purchased the building more than a decade ago with help from Barker, who donated $2.5 million. The building is named in his honor.
A spokesperson for the council office said a meeting is being scheduled with PETA as part of the early stages of reviewing the renaming proposal.
Let’s not saddle future generations with “who”. A big NO!!!!
