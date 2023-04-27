Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Echo Park - Rhonda Reynolds is known around the neighborhood as co-founder of Masa of Echo Park, which has served Chicago-style pizza for nearly two decades. This alone deserves some kind of high honor.
But Reynolds is also active in community affairs; She serves as president of the Echo Park Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Rampart Community Advisory Board, and a volunteer Board Member of Reading to the Rescue, a children’s literacy/animal welfare nonprofit.
She credits being raised by two public school teachers back in the Midwest who embraced encouraging a larger sense of community. She has been a member of the Dodgers Neighborhood Community Advisory Board and the Echo Park Film District Planning Committee. Other accomplishments are less official.
"Rhonda and her husband donate supplies and food to many nonprofit events, and Rhonda dedicates countless hours volunteering on local committees and charities," said U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in a statement.
Still, let’s not forget the pizza. When she and her husband, Rob Rowe, were celebrating the 15th anniversary of Masa, Reynolds told The Eastsider the people of the restaurant had become her extended family.
“We’ve seen babies born, engagements, weddings and people have passed away,” she said. “At table 43, a couple had their first date, then he proposed there, and they had their wedding rehearsal here.”
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
