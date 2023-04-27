Rhonda Reynolds

Echo Park - Rhonda Reynolds is mainly known around these parts as co-founder of Masa Bakery and Cafe, which has anchored the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Lemoyne Street for 19 years. Shoveling out nearly two decades worth of Chicago-style pizza - this alone deserves some kind of high honor.

But Reynolds was named among the Women of the Year for 2023 in California’s 30th Congressional district because she has also long been a fixture among the civically active - president of the Echo Park Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Rampart Community Advisory Board, and a volunteer Board Member of Reading to the Rescue, a children’s literacy/animal welfare non-profit.

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

