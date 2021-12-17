Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Echo Park --  Six robbery suspects were apprehended today following a police pursuit that ended near Echo Park Lake, according to the LAPD.

The suspects were being pursued by police when they abandoned their car near West Kensington Road and Bellevue in Angeleno Heights, according to aerial footage from Fox 11.

The LAPD sealed off streets and brought in heavily armed officers and armored SWAT vehicles as they searched for the suspects. The Echo Park Avenue exit off the northbound 101 Freeway was closed and bus service was disrupted during the search.

LAPD spokesman Drake Madison said police believe the suspects were connected to a Downtown jewelry robbery on Dec. 7.

He had no information on where the suspects were captured or if anyone was hurt. 

This story was updated at 2:28 pm with news of the suspects' capture.

