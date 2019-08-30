Echo Park -- Police are responding to a report of a suspicious package this morning near Berkeley Avenue and Mohawk Street, the LAPD said.

Officer J. Chaves with LAPD Media Relations said that officers were called in at 9:49 am. He had no further details at this time.

One resident said the LAPD Bomb Squad was at the scene and squad cars were in the area.

Update: Police have left the scene after not finding any dangerous devices.