memorial poster Ezekiel Fierro

A memorial for Ezekiel Fierro.

Echo Park -- The LAPD on Thursday released more details of the death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, whose body was found on the morning of Sept. 30 near Park Drive and Ewing Street.

Officers were initially unable to determine if Fierro had sustained any trauma because of the dirt and debris on his body. But further investigation led to the discovery of a spent bullet casing near Fierro’s body, found across the street from Elysian Park. Police said nearby residents heard two gunshots shortly before 9 pm the night before.

This week, the county coroner determined that Fierro was a homicide victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

 No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Pierce and Barajas at 213-486-8700 or by email at 40444@lapd.online.

City News Service contributed to this report

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments