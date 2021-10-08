Echo Park -- The LAPD on Thursday released more details of the death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, whose body was found on the morning of Sept. 30 near Park Drive and Ewing Street.

Officers were initially unable to determine if Fierro had sustained any trauma because of the dirt and debris on his body. But further investigation led to the discovery of a spent bullet casing near Fierro’s body, found across the street from Elysian Park. Police said nearby residents heard two gunshots shortly before 9 pm the night before.

This week, the county coroner determined that Fierro was a homicide victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Pierce and Barajas at 213-486-8700 or by email at 40444@lapd.online.

City News Service contributed to this report