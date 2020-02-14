Echo Park -- A police chase on surface streets ended with two suspects being taken into custody near a hospital next to Elysian Park.

Units from the LAPD Rampart Division were pursuing an armed suspect, said department spokesman Drake Madison.

A gun was recovered but Madison had no further information about the pursuit, which ended shortly after 5 pm.

The suspects were apparently tossing items from the vehicle as numerous police vehicles gave chase.

TV coverage showed the suspects running through the grounds of Barlow Respiratory Hospital on Stadium Way.