Echo Park -- A police chase on surface streets ended with two suspects being taken into custody near a hospital next to Elysian Park.
Units from the LAPD Rampart Division were pursuing an armed suspect, said department spokesman Drake Madison.
A gun was recovered but Madison had no further information about the pursuit, which ended shortly after 5 pm.
The suspects were apparently tossing items from the vehicle as numerous police vehicles gave chase.
TV coverage showed the suspects running through the grounds of Barlow Respiratory Hospital on Stadium Way.
WATCH #LIVE: Pursuit suspect surrenders in Elysian Park https://t.co/Aym35oQ4yt pic.twitter.com/61bUtsAGDE— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 15, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.