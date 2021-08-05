Echo Park - Three people were taken to a hospital and two others were taken into custody after crashing into a pair of utility poles by Glendale Boulevard, following a pursuit with police.

Officers began pursing the silver sedan in the Glendale area after attempting to conduct a traffic stop, KTLA reported.

😮 ¡No se trata de un videojuego, es Los Ángeles! Una persecución en #EchoPark terminó con este impactante choque que derribó un poste de luz debido a la gran velocidad del vehículo que era seguido por la policía; los pasajeros salieron aparentemente ilesos. pic.twitter.com/kWpkX7tKrI — Noticias EstrellaTV (@NEstrellaTv) August 6, 2021

The suspect led police on a high-speed pursuit through Atwater Village and Echo Park before losing control and crashing into two utility poles near Glendale Boulevard and Berkeley Avenue at about 5:25 p.m.

The car rolled over onto its roof and five occupants exited, surrendering to police shortly afterward.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the five occupants and ultimately took three of them to a hospital "with traumatic injuries," according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.