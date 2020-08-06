Echo Park - Police officers are searching for a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon, according the the LAPD's media office.
A police unit from the LAPD’s Rampart Division reported at 3:42 p.m. that they were canvassing the area for the suspect.
An Eastsider reader reported hearing helicopters and sirens in the area at around that time.
