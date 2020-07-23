Echo Park - Police are searching for a man with a gun and a woman with a machete who allegedly threatened some workers near Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street.
The call came in to the police at 11:04 am, according the LAPD's Media Relations office. The man reportedly first threatened some workers, before he was joined by the woman who was carrying the machete.
It is now known what kind of workers were being threatened.
Neighbors report hearing helicopters circling the area. Police have been heard calling over the loudspeakers for the suspects to give themselves up.
