Echo Park -- Traffic was halted on Sunset Boulevard this afternoon after police believed a murder suspect might have been on a bus.

But the search did not turn up any suspects, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

He had no further details on the incident, which took place at about 4:30 pm.

But videos posted on the Citizen app show several patrol stationed behind a Metro bus parked in the 2200 block of Sunset Boulevard near Mohawk Street.

It appeared that some passengers were searched by officers as they got off the bus headed eastbound on Sunset.